Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 20,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 94,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £6.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.19.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

