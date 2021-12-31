CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading Up 0.5%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €70.95 ($80.63) and last traded at €70.30 ($79.89). Approximately 50,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.95 ($79.49).

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.79 ($91.80).

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.71.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

