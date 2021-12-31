Conflux Network Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,925.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.80 or 0.07907774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00314334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00904313 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00073406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.00479881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00257539 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

