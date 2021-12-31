Conning Inc. Acquires 1,659 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $470.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.50. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

