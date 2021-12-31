Conning Inc. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $661.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

