Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 198,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

