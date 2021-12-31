Conning Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,764 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $400.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

