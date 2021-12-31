Conning Inc. Sells 3,798 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $409.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.