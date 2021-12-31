Conning Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

