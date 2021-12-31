ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,985.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $676,670.25 and $2,985.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00357014 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.