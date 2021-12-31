CONTRACOIN Hits Market Cap of $10.96 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $387,777.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00096414 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

