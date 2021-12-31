Convex Finance Price Tops $46.84 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Convex Finance has a market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $40.35 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $46.84 or 0.00097570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,942,677 coins and its circulating supply is 43,972,429 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

