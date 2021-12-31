Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

