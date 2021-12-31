Core Alternative Capital Buys 7,053 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

