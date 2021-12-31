Core Alternative Capital Purchases 26,231 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $39.15 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

