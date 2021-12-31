Core Alternative Capital Purchases Shares of 249 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

