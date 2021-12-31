Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 8,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

