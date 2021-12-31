Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

