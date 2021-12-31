Covalent Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and $3.16 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.36 or 0.07906762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,602.64 or 1.00887067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00073446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

