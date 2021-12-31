Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 2.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.