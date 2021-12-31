CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $3.72. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 210,106 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

