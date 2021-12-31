Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $176.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $176.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

