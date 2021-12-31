Critical Analysis: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 25.71 $326.20 million $3.61 38.01 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.42

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franco-Nevada and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 2 3 8 0 2.46 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $178.46, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 284.83%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.00% 11.86% 11.55% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Perpetua Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

