Critical Contrast: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) versus Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -37.53% -59.62% -17.67% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

87.0% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and Bright Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 3.62 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Bright Health Group $1.21 billion 1.78 -$248.44 million N/A N/A

Bright Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oscar Health and Bright Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 1 1 4 0 2.50 Bright Health Group 1 4 5 0 2.40

Oscar Health currently has a consensus target price of $20.92, indicating a potential upside of 161.46%. Bright Health Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 204.09%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Oscar Health.

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Oscar Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

