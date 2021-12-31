Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Up 0.7%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products comprises of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

