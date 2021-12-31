Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Financial Contrast

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Orbit International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 222.33%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Orbit International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Orbit International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 462.05 -$40.76 million ($3.12) -1.02 Orbit International $25.92 million 0.88 $640,000.00 $0.91 7.14

Orbit International has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbit International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -149.19% -138.74% Orbit International 13.49% 16.78% 13.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orbit International beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

