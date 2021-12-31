Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012617 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00137227 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00550797 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.