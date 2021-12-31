Crypto Sports Price Down 16.8% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $140,983.51 and approximately $679.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

