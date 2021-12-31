Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,535 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $201,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

