Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $94.07 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

