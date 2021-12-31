Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

