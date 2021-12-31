Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Healthpeak Properties worth $164,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

