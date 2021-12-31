Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,541 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $224,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

