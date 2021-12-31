Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 25,887 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vale worth $41,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after buying an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vale by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

VALE stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

