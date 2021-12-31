Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

