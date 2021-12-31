Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $168.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

