Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

