Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $353,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $960,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $413.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.54. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

