CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $15.76 on Thursday. CURO Group has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in CURO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

