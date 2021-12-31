CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

