CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0036 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. CWV Chain has a market cap of $12.76 million and $9,728.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.66 or 0.07899343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.43 or 0.99906219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.