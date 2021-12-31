D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 600 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

