D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $621,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $267.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.45.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

