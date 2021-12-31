D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,679,000 after buying an additional 899,945 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000.

XOP stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $112.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

