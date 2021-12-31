D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 60,720 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,720 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

