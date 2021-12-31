DA Davidson Begins Coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SBEA stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBEA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

