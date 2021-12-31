Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

