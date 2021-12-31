Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.