Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $372.01 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $243.03 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.16 and its 200-day moving average is $368.27.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

