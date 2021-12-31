Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.57 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 638,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,781 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,514. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

